Schweizer: Money from China Has ‘Deeply Affected’ Biden’s Policies

On this week’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer, a Breitbart News senior contributor and the author of “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans,” argued President Joe Biden’s policies have been “deeply affected” by money from China.

Schweizer said, “The bottom line is Joe Biden and his family have received collectively tens of millions of dollars from Chinese businessmen beginning really when he became vice president of the United States and that is deeply affected and shaped his approach to China.”

He continued, “All you have to do is look at his record and look at the wild inconsistencies that have occurred since that money began to flow. In the 1990s for example Joe Biden led the charge on Capitol Hill in and calling out the Chinese government for their involvement in the international heroin trade. He held hearings about it. He talked vocally about it. The money started to flow when he was vice president.”

Schweizer added, “Look at Fentanyl, the Chinese are the senior partners the Mexican drug cartels are the junior partners in this poison that is killing a hundred thousand Americans a year and Joe Biden won’t talk about it. He was a vocal about it with heroin in the ’90s he is now quiet about it. I think money was a key factor.”

