Howard Dean on if Biden Is Capable: He ‘Has a Very Good Team’ ‘They’ve Done a Great Job Running the Country’

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” former DNC Chair Howard Dean responded to a question on if President Joe Biden can serve another four years by stating that “I don’t think Biden’s in any worse shape than Reagan was his last couple of years. In fact, I think he’s in quite a bit better shape.” And Reagan “had a very good team around him who knew what they were doing. Joe Biden has a very good team around him who knows what they’re doing. They’ve done a great job running the country,” and “Biden is smart” and can run the country better than 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump can.

Dean began by saying that “Biden’s done a terrific job running the country for the last four years.” And he believes Biden can regain the confidence of voters.

Later, after Dean touted Biden’s record in office, co-host Michel Martin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:25] “Okay, but even if that’s the case, does that speak to the next four years? I think the question here is, can voters be confident that Biden can do another four years?”

Dean answered, “Yes, and I’ll tell you why. The truth of the matter is, first of all, I don’t think Biden’s in any worse shape than Reagan was his last couple of years. In fact, I think he’s in quite a bit better shape. Second of all, both of them, whether you like — obviously, I didn’t like Reagan’s politics, but he had a very good team around him who knew what they were doing. Joe Biden has a very good team around him who knows what they’re doing. They’ve done a great job running the country, created jobs in an unprecedented way, tried to redo the disaster that Trump has been on foreign policy. And that team is going to stay intact. And I think Biden is smart. I think he said it himself in North Carolina — he’s not as quick as he used to be, but he can still run the country a whole lot better than a convicted felon.”

Dean further stated that he’s unsure if Biden should do another debate.

