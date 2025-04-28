Exclusive: Trump to Sign Order Ensuring Truckers Speak English

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday that ensures truckers are adept at speaking English, America’s official language, Breitbart News can reveal.

A White House document on the expected executive order, reviewed by Breitbart News, aims to ensure those operating a commercial vehicle in the United States are qualified and proficient English speakers.

“President Trump believes that English is a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers, as they should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety officers, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station personnel, and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” the document notes.

Under the anticipated order, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be directed “to rescind and replace guidance to strengthen inspection procedures for compliance with English proficiency requirements,” per the White House document.

For years, an existing federal standard that commercial drivers read and speak English “has not been enforced,” per the document.

The expected order, “mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.”

Duffy will also be tasked with evaluating protocols for the authenticity verification of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

Moreover, Duffy is directed to improve the working conditions of truck drivers through “additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions,” under the anticipated executive order.

Trump notably took executive action in March to establish English as the official language of the United States. The order reads in part:

To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language. Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.

The president is scheduled to sign executive orders in the Oval Office at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.