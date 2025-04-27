Rosie O’Donnell Launches Long, Unhinged Anti-Trump Rant: ‘Bats**t crazy’

In her continued attacks on President Donald Trump, former America comedienne, and current resident of Ireland, Rosie O’Donnell is now claiming that she was once given a contaminated bottle of Trump branded liquor.

O’Donnell’s claim was delivered during an interview with disgraced former CNN reporter Jim Acosta on his The Jim Acosta Show podcast.

O’Donnell and Acosta traded their comments about the president with Acosta oddly accusing Trump of being obsessed with O’Donnell, instead of the other way around.

“Yeah, he seems to be obsessed with you,” Acosta exclaimed, as O’Donnell replied, “Yes, he does. He does seem to be obsessed.”

O’Donnell then went on to list things she says are Trump’s failures, and claimed that Trump has been after her since she started telling “factual, accurate information. About his bankruptcies, about how he was not a self-made man. I told facts that anyone could have Googled and found out. And he went batshit crazy.”

The former The View co-host said she remembers when Trump talked about how poor he was in a documentary, that he “pretended to date Madonna,” and his lying about book sales.

“The man lies chronically, chronically like a teenage boy,” she said accusingly.

She continued her rant saying:

I grew up knowing about that this man was the laughing stock of New York, and no one took him seriously. I would never have him on my show, and he asked over and over and over… Well, one day I let him come on the show to be a sweeper, and that was the only time he was ever on my program. And he was mad at me because of that as well, but he was never a man of any merit that I wanted to waste time to speak to. And I think that gets his goat in a manner that he doesn’t know how to deal with.

The fired CNN correspondent claimed that he felt that Trump Tower was “a dump.”

It was then O’Donnell made her claim about a bottle of Trump liquor.

“I remember I had somebody gave me, he had some liquor company at one point and somebody gave me a bottle, closed bottle of his liquor with two bugs in it. Like there were two dead flies in it and in a sealed bottle of liquor,” she exclaimed.

“And I kept it on the counter for many, many years. But I, you know, this man has failed at almost everything he’s ever tried and to think that so many people believe the lie that Mark Burnett told over and over,” she concluded.

