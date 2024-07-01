Mika Brzezinski: Biden Does Not Need to Go His Staff Does

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Monday on “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden’s highly criticized presidential debate performance was due to poor management and scheduling by his staff.

Brzezinski said, “I really question his schedule. It makes me angry that he was moving across the world on four different time zones. It seems to me this is a lack of discipline. These were important events that he was going to, but the stakes in this election could not be any higher. Like many, I want to know, was this a one-off episode or a sign of what’s to come? Can his team and the president himself move forward with more discipline and also manage the fact that he is 81? And while we’re at it, let’s talk about his age. Age is wisdom and experience. That in the case of Joe Biden, it leads to more bipartisan legislation passed than any president over the past few generations.”

She continued, “So now, after Thursday’s abysmal debate performance, President Biden finds himself at rock bottom again. It was bad. And, again, a chorus of Biden doubters. My family and I, as you know, have known this man for decades, and his family, as well. Yes, I know them personally. And I still believe in Joe Biden. I’ve learned that counting him out is always a mistake, and doing that now could be catastrophic for our country. Do there need to be changes? Yes managing him, management to his schedule and changes maybe even to those around him. I’ll also say America needs an explanation from Joe Biden and reassurance that the other night was a one-time event and not part of a larger problem.”

