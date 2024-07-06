Axelrod: Biden Is Avoiding if He’s ‘Set and Fit to Serve’ and Verdict on that Is ‘Very Negative’

On Friday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod stated that President Joe Biden is avoiding the question of whether he’s “set and fit to serve until he’s closer to 90 than 80? And I think the verdict right now is very negative on that.”

Axelrod said, “[T]here’s no doubt the President was more animated and engaged tonight. He wasn’t hiding from the public. He wasn’t hiding behind a teleprompter. But he seemed to be hiding from reality. And I think that that needs to change, because the reality is grim right now, in terms of his ability to win, not — his record, as he recited it tonight, is a great record, and I honor him for it and I appreciate him for it. That’s not the question on the table, and he doesn’t want to entertain the question on the table, and that is, how — is he set and fit to serve until he’s closer to 90 than 80? And I think the verdict right now is very negative on that.”

Earlier in the segment, Axelrod said that parts of Biden’s ABC interview were “sad” and Biden “seems not to be able to compute the fact that people have these questions about him.”

