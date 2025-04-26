Raskin: Trump Administration Officials Could Be Arrested for Kidnaping

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that Trump administration officials could be arrested for “interfering with a legal proceeding” or “kidnapping.”

Raskin said, “I regard it very much within the prism of what we’ve been dealing with over the last month, which is an intense assault on judicial independence. They have been disobeying federal court orders systematically. They have incurred criminal contempt findings in the courtroom of Judge Boasberg, a conservative Republican, a judge. They have been demanding the impeachment of judges who rule against the lawlessness of the Trump administration. There are now more than 90 preliminary injunctions and temporary restraining orders against the chaos that’s been unleashed on the country by the Trump administration.”

He added, “Now they’re arresting judges, and the first felony criminal charge brought against Judge Hannah Dugan in Wisconsin is interfering with a legal proceeding, which is essentially what they’ve been doing all along. What Judge Boasberg is about to hold them in criminal contempt for and has found that there is probable cause for criminal contempt is that they deliberately ignored and defied his order not to take off in those airplanes headed for El Salvador and not turning the airplanes around. So on the logic of this arrest of Judge Dugan, all of the people in the Trump Administration who participated in defying that order by Judge Boasberg themselves could be arrested for interfering with a legal proceeding and perhaps other criminal charges like kidnapping.”

