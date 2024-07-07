Tuberville: Biden Is ‘Sick,’ Kamala Harris Probably the Candidate Running Against Trump

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that because of President Joe Biden’s health, Vice President Kamala Harris will “probably” be the one running against former President Donald Trump this November.

“Your reaction to what we’re seeing,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “We understand now Hakeem Jeffries in the House is convening a virtual call with leading Democrats to discuss Joe Biden’s future. How do you see things?”

“Well, Maria, this has been a disgrace. It’s been a disgrace for three-and-a-half years,” Tuberville responded. “We have been talking to our Democratic colleagues in the Senate. They know what’s going on. Mainstream media has hid all this. Now they’re panicking and wondering what they’re going to do. They put the early debate just in case this happened. Well, it did happen. He doesn’t know what day it is. It’s unfortunate for Joe Biden. He’s sick. Nobody can help that. People do get old. They do get sick. But this is all about the Democrats’ power, their continuing to remain in power. Kamala Harris will probably be the candidate running against Donald Trump. That will be very interesting.”

“Who do you think will be her running mate if it is Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket?

Tuberville replied, “You know, I don’t know. That will be interesting. I don’t know who they’d pick. We’re just going to stay out of their way and let them cut their own throats, to be honest with you. It’s a disaster.”

