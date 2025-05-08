Migrant Family Drives Selves into ICE Deportation

ICE officials detained an illegal migrant in Georgia after she was caught violating multiple driving laws — but she is a good-looking college student with an illegal migrant family, so she is getting extra doses of media sympathy.

The Daily Mail’s headline announced: “Glamorous college student made an illegal turn at a red light and landed in an ICE detention facility.”

The New York Post wrote: “Georgia college student faces deportation after running red light — police discover her entire family has been living illegally in US for years.”

“Ximena Arias-Cristobal: Georgia College Student to be Deported after She Ran Red Light that Revealed Her Entire Family Are Illegal Immigrants,” declared the International Business Times.

The Post filled out the story:

Mexican-national Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, was pulled over by police in Dalton, Ga. on May 5 when she failed to adhere to a “no turn on red” sign … a Dalton State Community College student, [she] was driving without a driver’s license but told officers she had an international driver’s license, according to WTVC, citing the arrest report. She admitted that she didn’t have the foreign document when Dalton police officers asked her to show it, claiming that her mother had taken it away from her and said she was not supposed to be driving. In 2010, Arias-Cristobal was brought into the US illegally by her parents when she was only 4 years old during the family’s move from Mexico City to the Dalton area — over 30 miles from the Tennessee and Georgia border.

The Daily Mail revealed that her dad had already been detained for deportation after being caught speeding:

In a cruel twist of fate, Arias-Cristobal is being held in the same facility as her father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar who was detained in Tunnel Hill two weeks ago for speeding. Attorney Terry Olsen said that it’s likely Arias-Cristobal’s mother will be ‘arrested or detained within a month or so.’ On a GoFundMe for the teen, Hannah Jones said Arias-Cristobal had babysat her children for years, and added: ‘We adore her.’ Jones told the news outlet that the teenager is ‘the most precious human’ and believed her international license allowed her to drive legally.

“My cousin’s dearest friend, Ximena Arias-Cristobal, is facing an unthinkable situation,” says the GoFundMe site. “After a traffic stop for turning right on a red light in Dalton [GA] on Monday, a 19-year-old Dalton State student is now facing possible deportation.”

The episode still leaves President Donald Trump’s ICE agency with roughly 15 million more deportations to accomplish amid a deliberately tangled, slow-moving legal deportation process.

‘Trump was elected to increase deportations and he has sought to use every possible means to do so,” lawyer Jonathan Turley wrote on his website on May 3, adding:

In courtrooms across the country, the nation seems trapped in a type of Squatter Syndrome, a macro version of the housing [squatter] cases. The slowness of the removal process is being used to keep millions in the country indefinitely. It may prove to be President Joe Biden’s most lasting legacy, a de facto residency by simply overwhelming the system by the sheer number of unlawful entries. … It may be the greatest political scam ever pulled on the American people. The polls show that an overwhelming percentage of the public favors the deportation of aliens with criminal records and roughly half support mass deportations of those here unlawfully. According to a new Associated Press-NORC poll, roughly half of the country still approves of Trump’s handling of immigration.

“The public deserves a better system that can handle a crisis of millions of unlawful immigrants … Otherwise, we become a type of squatter nation where our inefficient legal system is being used to make a mockery of our laws,” he wrote.