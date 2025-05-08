Vance: ‘Rich’ for Biden to Comment on Anything Trump Admin Doing on Russia, Ukraine

Thursday on FNC’s “The Story,” Vice President JD Vance dismissed former President Joe Biden’s criticism regarding the Oval Office dustup between him, President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vance reminded viewers that the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated during Biden’s presidency.

“Joe Biden came out and did an interview yesterday,” host Martha MacCallum said. “He said that the famous Zelensky Oval Office confrontation was, quote, ‘beneath America.’ What would you say to the former president?”

“Well, I think it’s rich for Joe Biden to comment on anything that we’re doing when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, because, of course, under Biden’s administration, Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Vance replied. “And if we wanted to take advice from anybody on foreign policy, especially foreign policy in Europe, it would not be Joe Biden. So I wish Joe Biden the best. I don’t really care what he has to say about American foreign policy, because so much of what he actually did was a total disaster.”

He added, “If we just did the opposite of what Joe Biden did, I think we’d have one of the most successful foreign policy administrations in a very long time. So he can spend his time on the beach or doing whatever Joe Biden does. We will continue trying to fix the problems that he created.”

