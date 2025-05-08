Newly-Elected Pope Leo XIV Opposed Gender Theory

Pope Leo XIV, the newly-elected leader of the Catholic Church, previously opposed the promotion of gender theory while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.

According to the New York Times, the Holy Father previously “opposed a government plan to add teachings on gender in schools.”

“The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist,” he told local news media at the time.

The pope’s statements stand in line with his predecessor, Pope Francis, who repeatedly denounced gender ideology as an attack on children. In 2024, Pope Francis even referred to gender ideology as one of the ugliest ideologies of modern times, per the Vatican News.

Pope Francis on Friday again spoke out against gender theory describing it as an “ugly ideology of our time”, because it erases all distinctions between men and women. To ceancel this difference “is to erase humanity. Man and woman, instead, exist in a fruitful ‘tension’”, he said. The remarks came as he opened his address to participants in the international Symposium “Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards an Anthropology of Vocations” held in the Vatican on March 1-2. This fundamental anthropological truth is sometimes overlooked in today’s cultural context, where human beings tend to be reduced to their mere material and primary needs. Yet, Pope Francis said , they are more than this: created by God in His own image, man and woman “carry within themselves a desire for eternity and happiness that God himself has planted in their hearts and that they are called to fulfill through a specific vocation.”

The Holy Father has also promoted traditional Catholic teaching on abortion, per the New York Post.

“In 2015, Prevost posted a photograph from the March For Life rally in Chiclayo, exhorting his followers: ‘Let’s defend human life at all times!'” noted the report.

“Prevost also retweeted a 2017 Catholic News Agency article on New York Archbishop Timothy, Cardinal Dolan condemning abortion at a mass ahead of the March for Life rally in Washington, DC.” it added.

