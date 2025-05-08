Letitia James: ‘We Were Ready on Day One’ to File Lawsuits Against Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing” that her office was “ready on day one” to sue President Donald Trump.

James said, “We held a community impact hearing this evening to talk about all of the cases that we have been involved in, and we have been winning. I want all of you and your viewers to know that we’ve been preparing for this moment. We’ve analyzed Project 2025, we’ve analyzed jurisdiction and venue, we’ve analyzed its causes and claims, and we’ve distributed a number of cases to all of the Democratic attorneys general.”

She continued, “So we were ready on day one, and within 24 hours after his unlawful executive order, we decided to respond to birthright citizenship. The United States Supreme Court, for the most part, is primarily reviewing a narrow issue, and that is whether or not the courts, lower courts have the authority to issue nationwide injunctions. That really is the issue. We believe birthright citizenship, as you know, is grounded in the 14th Amendment.”

James added, “It’s really critically important that we stand up for the rule of law, we stand up for democracy, and we stand up for all of those who are being harmed by these illegal, unlawful executive orders that basically exceed the authority of President Trump.”

