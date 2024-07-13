CBS’s Brennan: Some GOP Reaction to Trump Shooting ‘Will Raise Further Concern’ of Violence

On Saturday, CBS Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan stated that there have been reactions from some Republicans to the assassination attempt on 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “who are quite angry” “in a way that will raise further concern of someone misinterpreting things and perhaps carrying out further political violence.”

Brennan said, “I was just texting with Robert O’Brien, the former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, who sent out a statement saying, we’ve got to take the political temperature down, he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) issued this jointly. … So, two key Republican Trump supporters calling for the rhetoric, the political violence, the threats of it to be lowered. That is in stark contrast to the head of the Trump campaign, one of the top Trump campaign officials you were reading statements from earlier. We are also looking at social media posts from other Republicans who are quite angry. Everyone should be angry that the security failure happened, but in a way that will raise further concern of someone misinterpreting things and perhaps carrying out further political violence. Law enforcement will want to lower this temperature and words matter right now, very much.”

