PBS’s Bennett: ‘Asymmetry’ in Reaction to Biden Debate, Trump’s 90-Minute RNC Speech

During the “PBS NewsHour” coverage of the final day of the Republican National Convention, co-host Geoff Bennett stated that there is an “asymmetry, where Joe Biden has this disastrous debate performance, and there are calls for him to exit the race, Donald Trump gives a, I think it’s fair to say, in many ways, rambling, more than 90-minute speech” and Republicans accept it.

Bennett said, “When I used to cover the Trump White House, we had a running joke that being his teleprompter operator was the hardest job in all of Washington. And Jonathan, what do you make of this asymmetry, where Joe Biden has this disastrous debate performance, and there are calls for him to exit the race, Donald Trump gives a, I think it’s fair to say, in many ways, rambling, more than 90-minute speech, and that’s accepted? It’s accepted by the Republican base.”

Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart responded, “But it’s also accepted by us in the media. Quite frankly, I would love it if folks in our profession would treat this speech the way they treated Joe Biden’s debate. This speech was not presidential. This speech was not unity. This speech was hateful. It was not unifying. And, quite honestly, if Democrats don’t get their act together, they’re going to prove David right, both campaigns are out to lose the campaign.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett