Clyburn: Trump GOP Trying to Turn U.S. ‘Toward Jim Crow’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to turn the United States back to Jim Crow days.

Clyburn said, “If you want to know how 45 will perform in the future, look at what he tried to do to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. What would that have done to our children and our senior citizens and others? We know what’s in his Project 2025 for his future. He can claim all he wants to they didn’t know what’s in it. He didn’t know the people who put it together. It’s kind of interesting for him to already be talking about one of the authors of this thing as being in his cabinet going forward and he doesn’t know who they are? Come on, that is what we are faced with here.”

He added, “Are we going to have a future that we will continue toward making this a more perfect union are all we are going to regress and have a redeemer form of government? The history is clear. I know what’s going on here is what happened in 1876. When they failed with their insurrection on January 6, 2021, they were trying to replicate what happened in 1876 when this country took a bad turn toward Jim Crow, and you know what that got us. That is exactly what they’re trying to do now. And I’m saying to everybody, get no matter what meeting you go to have on your agenda, Project 2025, and you will see what Trump has in store for you.”

