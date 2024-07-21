Dem Rep. Moulton: Biden Is Fit to Serve, Even if ‘Deeper Problem’ Made Him Not Recognize Me

During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that he believes President Joe Biden is fit to remain in office despite writing in an op-ed that President Joe Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him despite the two being friends for nearly a decade, something that, as he watched the debate he realized “was part of a deeper problem.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “[W]hat do you make of this cover-up line of attack, which was also highlighted today by the Republican National Committee and vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH)? You yourself have said, publicly, that when you saw President Biden at Normandy a few weeks ago, he didn’t seem to recognize who you were.”

Moulton responded, “Well, look, I think there are some questions that people will ask here, but if this is the best argument that they can come up with against the vice president, it shows that Republicans are already on the defensive here, that they are concerned. They clearly wanted to run against Biden, they now have a nominee — or a potential nominee, at least, who brings tremendous energy, courage, vision, and the experience of a career prosecutor to run to prosecute this case against Donald Trump. I think Donald Trump’s in for a real run for his money. As soon as they see Vice President Harris on the debate stage, they’re going to be very concerned. And she also has this amazing position of being able to embrace the best parts of the President’s legacy, like the CHIPS and Science Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law that Republicans across the country are praising, even though many of them voted against it, of course, while also having the freedom to distance herself from policies where she might have disagreed with President Biden. That’s a great position to be in. And as she unfolds her platform in the coming days, I think you’re going to see she’s in a very strong position to prosecute this case against Donald Trump.”

Tapper then asked, “Given what you described in your piece in The Boston Globe about President Biden not recognizing you, given accounts from people like George Clooney who say that, when he saw President Biden in Los Angeles in June, it was the same person that everybody else saw on the debate stage, given the debate performance, given other accounts of President Biden seeming to have cognitive issues, do you have any doubts about his ability to finish out the remainder of his term?”

Moulton answered, “From everything we’ve seen today, Jake, he’s able to make the decisions that he needs to make as commander-in-chief. I think this is a legitimate question. I’m not going to deny that this is a legitimate question, but I have confidence in the President today to continue doing his job as President of the United States.”

