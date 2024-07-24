‘How Dare You’: Whoopi Goldberg Upset JD Vance Said Country Ruined by ‘a Bunch of Childless Cat Ladies’ in 2021

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was offensive for criticizing Democrats who don’t have children like Vice President Kamala Harris.

Goldberg said, “A resurfaced with a video of JD Vance is not really helping him connect with a lot of voters. Take a look.”

On Fox News in 2021, Vance said, “We’re effective ruining this country via the Democrats via our corporate oligarchs by a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives and the choices they made so want to make the rest of the country miserable to. It’s a basic fact. Look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it.”

Goldberg said, “Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot.”

She added, “How dare you. You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby. So you know nothing about this. And how dare you. And women, you heard how he thinks of you. Yeah. This is not good for you, JD. Now, what the hell?”

