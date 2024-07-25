Trump: ‘I Think It Was a Coup — They Didn’t Want Him Running’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump reacted to his successor President Joe Biden’s earlier speech, vocalizing his decision to step aside from his bid for reelection.

Trump called it a “coup” from within the Democratic Party.

“I think it was a coup,” Trump said. “They didn’t want him running. He was way down in the polls, and they thought he was going to lose. They went to him, and they said, you can’t win the race, which I think is true, unless I did something very foolish, which I wasn’t going to do, and I think he was so far down, and they said, ‘You’re not going to win, and you’re not in great shape, and you did poorly in the debate.’ I think the debate started everything.”

The former president attributed Biden’s departure from his presidential bid to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and former President Barack Obama.

“I know a lot of people on the other side, too, that they went, and they forced him out between Pelosi and Obama and some others that you see on television,” he continued. “It was interesting,” he continued. “I’d watch them on television, and they act so nice. ‘Oh, yes, we loved you — we loved you behind the scenes.’ I know for a fact they were brutal.”

