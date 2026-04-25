LIVEWIRE *** SHOOTING AT CORRESPONDENTS DINNER, PRESIDENT TRUMP WHISKED OUT OF ROOM

President Donald Trump was whisked out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after shots were fired in the vicinity.

UPDATE 9:18pmET

FOX News reports the shots were fired by Secret Service, not by a shooter, that the would-be shooter was trying to rush past magnetometer and was shot by Secret Service.

UPDATE 9:17pmET

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the Secret Service is in charge of the hotel complex and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who she just spoke with, is on her way, as is Interim Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department Jeffrey Carroll, who will be in charge once he arrives.

UPDATE 9:13pmET

Speaker Mike Johnson and other high-ranking officials were also taken out of the room by security when the shooting took place. Yet most of the approximately 2,500 or so attendees dining at the time were trapped in the ballroom.

UPDATE 9:11pmET

This is chaos. An attendee told Breitbart News via phone they are barricaded in a kitchen pantry with a couple of other attendees who were away from their seats when the shooting took place. Another attendee barricaded inside the pantry could be heard saying “oh f*** no” when they were informed by Breitbart News that the program would resume.

UPDATE 9:05pmET

A speaker took to the podium to note that the program would resume momentarily and more details will be shared when available. The announcement was met with muted applause.

UPDATE 9:03pmET

CNN reports a shooter was killed on the scene, it appears in the hotel adjoining the ballroom where the dinner took place.

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This is a breaking story.