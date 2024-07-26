Kristol: JD Vance Is ‘So Weird,’ Out of the Mainstream

Political commentator Bill Kristol said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), is “weird” and out of the mainstream.

Kristol said, “Normally the VP pick doesn’t matter much. The vice presidential pick doesn’t matter much. But Vance is so out of the mainstream, so weird, so self-consciously, so.”

He continued, “You know, normally the scandals and we’ve been through this so many times about someone who’s picked this quote, scandal is something someone said 15 years ago or some law enforcement brush, 25 five years ago when they were in college or something. Okay. people look at it for a day or two, they decide this person has been in public life for 20 years. This isn’t decisive. No one knows anything about Vance. He’s been a senator for 18 months and these these things he said were three years ago.”

He added, “This is his current view. This is not something he said in 2007 that is moved on from. I think it’s very, this has a kind of resonance and a kind of seriousness about what it says about Vance that isn’t the case in these normal kind of brouhaha.”

