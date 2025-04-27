U.S. State Department Warns of Torched Buses, Cartel Violence in Los Cabos

The U.S. Department of State is warning tourists to be on the lookout, as cartel violence continues to spike in the busy beach resort area of Los Cabos. The violence not only includes shootings and targeted killings, but also style attacks on city buses where gunmen have been setting them on fire despite their being full of passengers.

The violence began earlier in the week with multiple killings throughout the Mexican state of Baja California. The incidents include targeted attacks on the police. The violence is linked to the ongoing turf war between rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel — mainly the Chapitos and Mayos.

In addition to the murders and shootings last week, groups of gunmen set fire to transit buses in the cities of La Paz and Los Cabos. Videos shared on social media captured one of the attacks, where three men can be seen throwing fuel inside the bus and lighting it on fire. Seconds later, passengers can be seen getting out of the bus.

The tactic has become common in the state of Sinaloa, where gunmen from both Los Chapitos and Los Mayos have been setting fire to businesses and vehicles believed to be tied to their rivals. The indiscriminate acts of arson and violence have claimed several innocent lives despite empty assurances by Mexico’s government that the region is safe.

By Friday afternoon, consular officials sent out security alerts telling U.S. tourists to be aware of the rising violence and to shelter in place should confrontations arise.

