Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Calls for Democrats to Deny ‘Peace’ to Trump, Republicans

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told an audience of Democrats in New Hampshire on Sunday that they should take up mass protests against President Donald Trump and Republicans, denying them any “moment of peace.”

The New York Times reported — admiringly:

Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois strode into a ballroom filled with top New Hampshire Democrats on Sunday and by the end of his nearly 30-minute speech had them ready to storm the political barricades against President Trump. “It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once,” he told the group of Democratic activists, officials and donors, who jumped to their feet with hoots and applause. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

Despite the failures of his own state, the billionaire Hyatt heir who was once under federal investigation for tax fraud for removing the toilets in one of his homes to evade property taxes, and who won office in 2018 after vastly outspending his rivals, is already posturing as a presidential candidate in 2028.

Pritzker also took veiled shots at a potential rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), as well as Democratic strategist James Carville.

But it was his call to target Republicans that drew national attention.

It was reminiscent of the remarks of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) in 2018, who called on Democrats to harass Trump administration officials in their private lives. Many listened, and hounded Trump staffers and other Republicans across the country.

President Trump survived several assassination attempts in 2024, including one in which a bullet grazed his ear while he was addressing a crowd in Pennsylvania. One supporter was killed and several were wounded.

