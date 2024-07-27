Clyburn: ‘I Hope’ GOP Ties Harris to Biden’s Record

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he hopes Republicans will tie 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris to President Joe Biden’s record.

Host Garrett Haake asked, “Do the last three years of that resume, her time as Vice President, work for her or against her? I know you’re very proud of the Biden administration record, but Republicans are absolutely going to try to hang elements of it around her neck going forward.”

Clyburn responded, “Well, I hope they will. Because I think the American people are going to look at the record of the Biden-Harris administration and compare that to the proposals coming forth from the other side in their Project 2025. I’ve been saying to people all over, whatever your interest is, Social Security, Medicare, education, civic service, whatever it is, look up Project 2025 and then go to that section of those 900 pages and see what they’re proposing for your interest. What do you mean doing away with the department — or civil service employment in this country, turning that over to one person so you’ll do their bidding, rather than the bidding of the American people? Sounds a little bit like Woodrow Wilson to me, and that is not what we want to have in our government.”

