‘Sopranos,’ ‘Bad Boys’ Star Joe Pantoliano Considering Move to Portugal Over Trump: ‘Want to Run for the Hills’

Actor Joe Pantoliano, who played Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos, revealed that he is considering leaving the United States for Portugal in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election win.

“I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills,” Pantoliano told the outlet.

In a video on Instagram, Pantoliano revealed that he and his wife, Nancy, had been in Portugal, adding that during their visit they “looked into getting visas” so that they could live in Portugal “part of the time” or for “most of the time.”

“Nancy and I were in Portugal for a couple of weeks — the first part of it with our friends, Tony and Lisa,” Pantoliano explained. “And, then we continued on our journey — we had a wonderful time. We actually looked into getting visas so that we can live there part of the time, or most of the time. It’s a great place to retire.”

Other Hollywood stars such as Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, and former daytime talk show host Rosie O’Donnell have also revealed that they left the U.S. after Trump’s November presidential win over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In March, O’Donnell revealed that she had moved to Ireland with her child.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video at the time. “And here we are.”

Breitbart News’s David Ng reported in November 2024 that Longoria revealed that she and her family were now splitting their time between Mexico and Spain. Longoria expressed that if Trump “keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”