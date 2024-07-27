Clyburn on Past Left-Wing Stances by Harris: ‘Her Record Is Very Clear’, Trump Just Lies by Quoting Her

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should respond to the Trump campaign pointing to her prior remarks “With her record.” “But Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans just lie, lie, and lie.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “[T]he Trump team is using some of Harris’ previous remarks about banning fracking, about demilitarizing the police, promoting Medicare for all to convince voters that she is a radical leftist. How do you think she should respond?”

Clyburn responded, “With her record. She has a record as a prosecutor in California prosecuting people who broke the law. She has a record as…the attorney general for the entire state of California, a state that is three times what some of the biggest states of the other 49 states. And she has a record as Vice President of these United States. So, irrespective of what the MAGA Republicans may say, all she has to do is bring attention to her record. That’s what speaks. The problem we’ve got here in politics today, people just lie and lie and lie. And we are tending to accept that as normal. That is not normal for these United States of America. When I was growing up here in South Carolina, that was one of the worst things you could do is just to tell lies. But Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans just lie, lie, and lie. And we tend to accept it. Her record is very clear, for anybody who wishes to take a look at it. So, we can’t trust them to do it. We Democrats are going to have to call attention to this record…to make sure that the American people get a good look at her record and not have to listen to the foolishness coming from the other side.”

Sanchez countered, “[T]he things that I pointed out in terms of Medicare for all and demilitarizing the police are things she said early on in the 2020 campaign.”

