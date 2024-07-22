Kamala Harris in 2020 Town Hall: ‘I’m in Favor of Banning Fracking’

Vice President Kamala Harris previously stated during a 2020 CNN town hall, “I’m in favor of banning fracking,” also known as hydraulic fracturing.

Harris was recently endorsed by President Joe Biden to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Prior to serving as Biden’s vice president, Harris ran in the 2020 presidential election. In December 2019, Harris ended her bid for the White House as she faced low poll numbers.

While running for president, Harris took part in a CNN climate change town hall in September 2019 where she stated her position on fracking.

Kamala Harris backs a federal ban on frackinghttps://t.co/BM0xhvyX02 pic.twitter.com/QHMmg2Xhv4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2019

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said. “Starting with what we can do on day one around public lands and then there has to be legislation, but yes. This is something I’ve taken on in California. I have a history of working on this issue.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, while Harris was a senatorial candidate and as she was serving as the attorney general for California from 2011 to 2017, she took a “lukewarm” stance regarding fracking.

Harris has been seen as “being more aggressive” than the president regarding holding the oil industry, according to Bloomberg.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told the outlet that Harris is “the kind of leader who will hold the fossil fuel industry accountable,” noting that it was what is needed.

Fracking has been conducted in several states throughout the United States but is “widespread” in states such as Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Texas, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

California began a process to ban fracking by not issuing any more permits for fracking after 2021, according to the Sacramento Bee.