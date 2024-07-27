MI Auto Worker: ‘America’s Done For’ if Harris Wins

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” a Michigan voter at a Stellantis assembly plant who was identified as a “fervent” supporter of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris entering the race “ruins” the equation, because if she wins, “America’s done for.”

CNN National Correspondent Gary Tuchman introduced the clip by saying, “At the Sterling Heights Stellantis assembly plant in Macomb County, where they assemble the Ram 1500, it’s shift change time for the union workers. While many are enthused about Kamala Harris, we did run into plenty of fervent Trump supporters who say the new challenger has only made them more enthused about the former President.”

In the clip, Tuchman asked, “Does Kamala Harris getting in the race change the equation at all for…you?”

The worker answered, “Change it? It ruins it. She gets in, we’re done. So –.”

Tuchman followed up, “Done with what?”

The worker responded, “America’s done for.”

(h/t RNC Research)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett