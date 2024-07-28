Cotton: Kamala Harris Is a ‘San Francisco Liberal Who Cannot Keep This Country Safe’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris was a “San Francisco liberal who cannot keep this country safe.”

Cotton said, “Only a week into her presidential campaign and we see why she is a dangerous, liberal. I saw Kamala Harris up close for four years on the Senate intelligence committee. What the American people see this week is just a small sampling of what she would do to make America less safe and make the world more chaotic. Remember, she took credit for a lot of the worst decisions of the Biden administration she said, you were right there when they decided on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. This is who Kamala Harris always has been. This is who she will be a San Francisco liberal who cannot keep this country safe.”

He added, “The world under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, everything has gone to hell and it will be much worse under Kamala Harris, just look at her record. She wants to ban private health insurance she wants to ban fossil fuel production. She wants to ban guns.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Not all guns, some kinds of guns.”

Cotton said, “He wants to forcibly confiscate guns without even an act of Congress to do so. Kamala Harris is a dangerous liberal. She makes Joe Biden look competent and moderate by contrast.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN