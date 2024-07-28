MD Gov. Moore: Biden ‘Deserved Better’ than People Publicly Demanding He Step Down

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden deserved better treatment than public calls for him to leave the presidential race.

Guest host Martha Raddatz said, “You had been a very strong supporter of Joe Biden staying in the race just a few days after that disastrous debate saying, he is not going to take himself out of the race nor should he. Did your concerns grow as the weeks went on?”

Moore said, “I had private conversations with the president. And I’m a big believer that when you care about somebody, you tell them the truth. And I had private conversations where I was telling the president the truth.”

He continued, “I also know that the president deserved better than people who were running around him and going into public and demanding that the President of the United States step down, particularly when you look at the track record of the Biden-Harris administration. I’ve had a phenomenal partner in the Biden-Harris administration to be able to deliver the kind of results that we needed in Maryland. And so I knew that if he said that he was going to continue pushing forward, that I was going to stand with him.”

Raddatz said, “But you said you told him the truth. What was the truth?”

Moore said, “Well, I think the truth was that there were real concerns. There were real concerns that I know that people had felt, but also that people were telling me that they had felt. I also know that, you know, I’m a loyalty person, and I believe that you can have private conversations and tell people the truth. You know be able to tell them what you’re hearing without turning around and trying to publicly embarrass them.”

