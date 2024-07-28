Schumer Says Trump Could Drop JD Vance from the Ticket

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump picking Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate was “the best things he ever did for Democrats.”

According to the New York Democrat, Trump could drop Vance from the GOP ticket.

Partial transcript as follows:

COSTA: Vice President Harris, now the presumptive nominee. Senator, are you encouraging Senate Democrats, including those in battleground states, to invite her to campaign with them to have her in their advertisements?

SCHUMER: Yeah, the Biden-Harris record is just incredible, as I mentioned, all the specific things that has been- that they have passed together working with us. So it’s an incredible record, and our senators are already talking about it. They’re, you know, cutting ribbons and new bridges, they’re bringing rural broadband, they’re bringing broadband to rural areas, they’re opening up new factories from chip fabs. So it’s a great, great record, and it’s helping our Senate candidates run on it. And let me just say one thing, just compare that to the Republican record to the Trump-Vance ticket. It’s extreme, this Project 2025 shows that would take the rights away from women. It would take away rights of working people and help only the very wealthy, it would even be a threat to our democracy. And one more point about this, and that is the addition of JD Vance to this ticket. It’s- it’s incredibly a bad choice. I think Donald Trump, I know him, and he’s probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day, Vance, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic. Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump. And I’ll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, why did I pick this guy? The choice may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats.

COSTA: What do you mean–

SEN. SCHUMER: –Now the President has about 10 days- 10 days before the Ohio ballot is locked in. And he has a choice: Does he keep Vance on the ticket, where he’s- he probably- he’s- he already has a whole lot of baggage, he’s probably going to be more baggage over the weeks because we’ll hear more things about him, or does he pick someone new? What’s his choice?