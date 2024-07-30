MN Gov. Walz Doubles Down on ‘Weird’ Label

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former President Donald Trump has no plan to govern, just “weird ideas.”

When asked about calling Trump weird, Walz said, “It’s an observation and I didn’t come up with it. People around, you know, that I’m with around Southern Minnesota relatives and Republicans. Look, Donald Trump is a threat to all those things, but we somehow put it in there that that he had this power, that there wasn’t anything we could do about this this is a tool. I’m a teacher and you’re trying to get things in. This is the emperor’s wearing no clothes and once you take that away from him, it opens up the space to start asking the questions. Who’s asking to take away reproductive rights and birth control? Who’s asking to raise the price of insulin? Who’s asking to have tax cuts for the wealthy while we take away veterans benefits?”

He continued, “I’ve dealt with bullies. I had 20 years in the classroom. This is about making sure you take away this perceived power he has. And in most cases with bullies, he doesn’t have that. This opened up the space of what you’re seeing in Atlanta, the politics of joy, that many of our younger people have not seen an optimism.”

Walz added, “Where’s the plan? He doesn’t have one and these weird ideas. I’ll stick to that. I still say this, people can feel this. Why does the guy never laugh?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN