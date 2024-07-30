Trump on Biden: ‘I Don’t Think He Knows He Is Alive’

During an interview that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of Democrats taking President Joe Biden off the ballot in November.

The former president also said he didn’t believe Biden was aware of his surroundings.

Partial transcript as follows:

TRUMP: I am the opposite of a threat to democracy. They are a threat to democracy. I mean, look at what they just did. They just took over the presidency — this was a coup. Biden is a very angry man right now. You know that. They took the presidency away. His wife didn’t want it to happen. They took the presidency away like he was a child.

INGRAHAM: Who is making the decision in the White House do you think?

TRUMP: A group of people that are fascist, communist, Marxist. They circle the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, like in the Justice Department. Merrick Garland — there are some people who thought I should appoint him. I gave it serious thought.

INGRAHAM: He had a good reputation

TRUMP: But in the end, in the end, I had a lot of respect for him.

INGRAHAM: You are saying that Biden is not making big decisions.

TRUMP: I don’t think so. I don’t think he knows he is alive.