Larry Kudlow: ‘Trump Went into the Lion’s Den and Came Out a Big Winner’

Fox Business Network Host Larry Kudlow said Wednesday on his show “Kudlow” that former President Donald Trump went into the lion’s den today during a black journalists conference and came out a “big winner.”

Kudlow said, “Donald Trump went into the lion’s den and came out a big winner and that is the subject of The Riff.”

He continued, “Donald Trump went into the lion’s den today with a sit-down in front of National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. Kamala Harris was also invited but she was a no-show. No doubt about it, however, Mr. Trump has gotten his swag back. One of the questioners was ABC reporter Rachel Scott who opened the Q&A by attacking Trump and he just fought back, telling her how rude she was after all he showed up on time. They started 35 minutes late because their audio equipment failed. And after that he thought Kamala would be there and she wasn’t. He then called the event false advertising. Take a listen to this whole thing.”

During the event, Trump said, “I love the black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country including employment, including opportunities zones. I was invited here and I was told my opponent whether it was Biden or Kamala. I was told my opponent was going to be here. It turned out my opponent isn’t here. You invited me under false pretense. You start off a question and answer period, especially when you’re 35 minutes late because you couldn’t get your equipment to work, in such a hostile manner, I think it is a disgrace.”

Kudlow said, “So, as I said, Mr. Trump has got his swag back. Thank heavens Fox’s Harris Faulkner was there to put some sanity into the questions but the key point, is Mr. Trump’s superb messaging throughout. Time and again, really no matter what the question, he came back to two key points, the Biden-Harris open border and the Biden-Harris inflation.”

