Charlamagne tha God: We All Know Trump Is a Bigot, Don’t Be Distracted

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that he believed voters already know former President Donald Trump “is a bigot,” so his attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris are a distraction.

Charlamagne said, “No, he doesn’t deserve credit. I’m going to be honest with you. I don’t give a damn about any of this and neither should you. Like, nobody in the media should care. Donald Trump doesn’t have any new tricks. He focuses on identity, he focuses on race, he focuses on gender. He makes White Americans think that the changing demographics of this country are a threat to their livelihood. And he makes them believe if we don’t take things back to the way they were probably 1950-something, then America as they know it will be ruined. It’s just a distraction.”

He continued, “All these conversations about what’s black, who’s black – forget all that, you know? How are you going to put money in people’s pockets? How are you going to keep people safe? That’s what both candidates need to be talking about over the next 95 days.”

Charlamagne added, “We all know Kamala Harris is black and we all know she’s Indian. And we also know Donald Trump is a bigot and we know he’s divisive. I don’t need the media running Donald Trump’s greatest hits over and over for the next 95 days. Donald Trump as of right now, has no real strategy against the vice president. So, they going to say she’s a DEI hire. They’re going to attempt to weaponize her, not having kids. They’re going to question her blackness. Ignore it all.”

