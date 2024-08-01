Joy Reid: ‘Radical’ Netanyahu Wants Regional War, Wants to Drag in U.S.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is a radical individual,” who “seems to want a regional war” in the Middle East that is designed to drag the United States into the conflict.

Reid said, “It is clear to me, and it should be clear now to everyone, Benjamin Netanyahu is a radical. He is a radical individual, surrounded by even more radical people. This is a danger, because the U.S. has, in some ways, said that they will defend Israel if they’re attacked by Iran.”

Later, Quincy Institute Executive Vice President Trita Parsi stated, “We need to take much firmer steps in order to prevent Netanyahu from starting a regional war that, by design, seems to be intended to drag the United States into it.”

Reid responded, “That is how it feels, John Brennan, honestly. It feels like Netanyahu, who just came to the U.S. and gave a really reactionary, inflammatory speech in our Congress, in the well of our Congress, sort of in the face of the Biden administration, has sort of thrown down the gauntlet. He seems to want a regional war. How do we stop that and how do we stop the United States’ troops from being involved in such a thing?”

