Lindsey Graham: To Our Friends in Israel, Knock Out Iran’s Oil Refineries

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on the Israeli government to follow up on its air strike that took out Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.

The South Carolina Republican urged Israel to “knock out” Iran’s oil refineries.

“Well, the bottom line is they are a radical Islamic terrorist designed to bend on the destruction of the state of Israel for religious reasons,” he said. “They want you to bend a need to Islam. They want to kill all the Jews and change our way of life. So I introduced legislation today to change the policy of the United States, and here’s the policy I’m trying to implement — no longer should we consider Hezbollah and Hamas different from Iran. I said today, an attack by Hezbollah against the state of Israel should be considered an attack by Iran against the state of Israel. This is a charade that needs to stop.”

“There is no Hamas or Hezbollah without Iran supplying the money and the weapons,” Graham continued. “So if there’s an attack by Hezbollah against Israel or a direct attack by Iran against Israel, I am calling tonight for Israel to destroy the oil refineries that fuel this terrorist beast, destroy the oil refineries and they will knock this off. Until you hit the ayatollah where it hurts, in his pocketbook, he could care less about how many Hezbollah people you kill or Hamas people you kill, but he does care about his economy and his ability to make money to wage war.”

“So to our friends in Israel, knock out their refineries,” he added.

