Rove: Harris Momentum Will Give Her Lead

Former Bush campaign manager Karl Rove said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris will soon lead former President Donald Trump in the polls because of momentum.

Rove said the former president could take the lead again by focusing on an issue.

Host John Roberts said, “So let’s talk about where the race is because, in some battleground states, the polls seem to have been narrowing.”

Rove said, “Yeah, no doubt about it. If you look at it. Remember, we’re better to look at an average of polls, and we just don’t have a lot of battleground state polls since all these things begin to shift. Take a look at the national number, though, and you get a sense of this. Remember before the first debate with Biden and Trump? But Trump was leading by close to three points or above three points, depending on when you looked at it. Trump, today, in the RealClearPolitics average, is leading by 1.2%, 1.2 points. There’s an outlier in their polling, gives him a five-point lead. Without that outlier, he’s leading by less than 1%, 0.8. In fact, if you look at it, there were five polls in the RealClearPolitics average that occurred before the 25th of July.”

He added, “Trump leads in all five of the other five polls that have been held since the 26th of July. He leads. He leads in only two. She leads in three. So, I fully expect that the momentum she has is going to carry her through—unless it’s a disastrous vice presidential choice. This momentum is going to leave her in the lead at the end of the Democratic convention.

After a montage of liberal Harris statements, Rove said, “The Trump campaign needs to take those in serial format, one at a time or a group of them that are allied around the same issue and go at them and let her explain to people know, I don’t believe that anymore. Go to Pennsylvania and hit the issue hard on energy and let her be the person who says well, I have changed my mind and explain why because it is not enough to simply throw it all out there, you have to drive it home because the people are up for grabs who are low information undecided voters or swing voters. They need to be consistently reminded on the issue. We have to keep it simple.”

