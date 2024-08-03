White House Dodges on if World Is Better Without Hamas Leader, Says We Must Focus on Ceasefire

During an interview with Deutsche Welle on Thursday that was released on Friday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby responded to a question on if the world is better off without Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh by stating that “it’s important that we focus on getting the ceasefire deal.” And doing so “would make for a better Middle East.”

DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:00] “There is another major conflict, of course, in the Middle East. The United States wasn’t informed about the killing of the Hamas leader in Iran, is this correct?”

Kirby answered, “We were not involved in this at all. And there was certainly no foreknowledge.”

Pohl then asked, “Do you think the world is a better place without him?”

Kirby responded, “I think it’s important that we focus on getting the ceasefire deal. You know what would make for a better Middle East? Is getting a ceasefire deal in place and get us six weeks of calm in phase one, get some other hostages out, men, women, who need to be back with their families as well, including some Americans. That would make for a better Middle East.”

Kirby further stated that Hamas has refused to agree to a deal and needs to do so, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “know how to work together” and know how to make decisions that are in the best interests of American and Israeli national security, and that “Israel is an ally and a partner and a friend.”

