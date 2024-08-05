Dem Rep. Landsman on Harris Ducking Questions: She’ll Talk Issues Like She’s Done ‘Her Entire Career’

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) responded to a question on if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should do interviews or press conferences to talk about issues where Republicans are arguing that Harris is to the left’s fringe by stating that attacks on Harris “aren’t policy-based,” and she will talk about issues and “She’s been doing it for her entire career.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “I want to ask you about some of the way[s] they’re trying to frame Kamala Harris, calling her a liberal lunatic, a far-left liberal. I do want to ask you about whether or not you think it’s a mistake that she has not done a press conference, she has not done a sit-down interview, that we are now two weeks-plus into her campaign for the presidency and we’re coming up on the DNC, which — where we expect her to become the nominee, is it a mistake for her not to sit down and talk through some of these issues where the Republicans are trying to define her right now as they’re on the campaign trail?”

Landsman responded, “Yeah, she’ll do that, of course, she will. She’s been doing it for her entire career. The attacks on her, at this point, which aren’t policy-based, they are very strange. They suggest that there is a deep fear that they can’t compete, and you saw that with Trump backing out of the debate, and that’s going to be a huge problem for them because it makes Trump look what I believe he is, which is very weak and small. So, she is obviously still the underdog, but the country is rallying around her. And I think they’ll rally around whoever she picks as VP because they want to get to a point where they don’t have to worry about their politicians anymore, that they have people like Kamala Harris and me and others who are worried about them and who are just doing our jobs and making sure things get done.”

