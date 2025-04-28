A 16-year-old girl who went missing in December from Columbia, Missouri, was recently found in the home of a sex offender in Fort Collins, Colorado, after investigators got a tip via her Instagram account.

The girl was reported missing December 6. Authorities were led to the suspect’s home after her social media account was used to send a message on April 15, 9 News reported on Thursday.

Investigators zoned in on the suspect’s home after learning the account was accessed from an IP address there. The suspect was identified as Maximilian Bondrescu, 44.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

Authorities obtained a warrant and went to the man’s home on April 18. In a social media post on Thursday, the Fort Collins Police Service detailed what they found inside the home:

Fort Collins Police Detectives developed information to believe that the missing female may be at a residence in the 800 block of Warren Landing. A search warrant was served at this residence with the assistance of the Fort Collins Police SWAT Team. Inside the residence was Maximilian Bondrescu (Date of Birth: 08/30/1980) who denied that there was a juvenile female in the house. The house was searched and the missing juvenile was located inside. Bondrescu is currently a registered sexual offender. … The investigation has revealed that Bondrescu rented a vehicle to drive to Missouri where he met with the juvenile female and then drove her to Colorado. The victim reported to investigators that she was held against her will, but Bondrescu would sometimes take her out and make her work for his snow removal company. The snow removal company is called FoCo Sno GO. While she was forced to work for his company, she was required to wear a mask while shoveling to conceal her identity and age.

Cyber Crimes Unit Makes Arrest for Multiple FeloniesOn April 18, 2025, the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crimes Unit,… Posted by Fort Collins Police Services on Thursday, April 24, 2025

Police said when they found the girl in the suspect’s bedroom she was naked and hiding, per 9 News.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including second degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child, second degree assault, false imprisonment, failure to register as a sex offender (incomplete registration), child abuse, harboring a minor, and obstructing a peace officer.

The girl later told authorities she had been talking with the suspect in November via the apps Boo and SnapChat. The girl also said the suspect gave her one of his old phones but apparently did not realize the Instagram app was still on the device, so she used it to message a friend, which led police to find her.