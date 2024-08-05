Scarborough: Kamala Harris Should Not Do Fox News Debate, ‘They All Deliberately Mispronounce Her Name’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday on “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris should not go on Fox News to debate former President Donald Trump because they mispronounce her name.

Referencing Trump, Scarborough said, “He obviously is now proposing something that is no more likely for Kamala Harris to attend than than him attending something on MSNBC in prime time. It’s just not going to happen, which means he’s trying to figure out a way to get out of this debate gracefully and just not going to be able to do it.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “No. And let’s recall here that Trump is arguing the reason why that September date shouldn’t be valid anymore is that the plan was for him to debate Joe Biden. But if you actually read the contract, the negotiation, the settlement, the agreement about this debate, Joe Biden’s name is not in there. It’s simply the Republican nominee versus Democratic nominee. So that is what the Trump camp is trying to do. He’s also alleged bias against some of the ABC anchors, which is nonsense. And we’ve now heard from the Vice President’s campaign saying, look, we’re not going to change the plan. We’ll be there on September 10th. And there’ve been some Democrats who are saying, let’s be clear that she shouldn’t debate on Fox. Fox, which had to pay $787 million as part of a 2020, Big Lie-related settlement.”

Scarborough said, “Jonathan, not only that, again, and this is serious — they all deliberately mispronounce her name. Ka-MA-la, repeatedly, all the hosts. KA-mala, KA-mala, KA-mala.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Some of them don’t do it on purpose, but there’s definitely like a kind of thing they’re doing there to make even her name seem different.”

Scarborough said, “And it’d be like if MSNBC hosts said “JD VEENCE,” and would JD VEENCE want to go on a network that deliberately mispronounced JD VEENCE’s name?”

