Harris Co-Chair on Walz’s Support for Transitioning Kids, Unlimited Abortion, Free College for Illegals: His Record’s ‘Good’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to criticism of Walz’s policies like allowing gender transitions for minors, abortion without any restrictions, and free college tuition for some illegal immigrants by stating that Walz has led, “making sure that every person is protected and respected under the law, that’s a good thing, making sure that we’re all held to the same standards under the law, also a good thing.” And “So, I think that the Tim Walz agenda and book of receipts is going to impress people more than anything.”

After saying Republicans are trying to paint the Harris-Walz ticket as far left and playing video of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump saying that Walz is akin to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the Harris-Walz ticket wants the country to turn Communist, host Dana Bash asked, “Now, obviously, Tim Walz is not a Communist, nor is Kamala Harris. What they are doing is they’re pointing to Walz’s policies. I’ll give you some examples: expanded background checks for guns, access to minors who identify as trans for gender-affirming care, codifying the right to an abortion without any restrictions, and free college tuition for families who earn less than $80,000 a year, including undocumented students. How will these issues, these policy positions play out in your state when Republicans continue to hit them harder and harder?”

Whitmer responded, “Well, I think we’re all used to Donald Trump, he’s long on hyperbole and short on facts. And yet, Tim Walz has been a leader. He’s someone who I think has led his state through incredibly challenging times. He’s been a partner of mine on more than one occasion, and I can tell you that making sure that every person is protected and respected under the law, that’s a good thing, making sure that we’re all held to the same standards under the law, also a good thing. He delivered free breakfast and lunch, just like we did here in Michigan, for all public school students. He’s making it easier for people to afford to get skills so they can get into better-paying jobs, also what we did here in Michigan. So, I think that the Tim Walz agenda and book of receipts is going to impress people more than anything.”

