U.S. Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Arrested for Domestic Abuse

U.S. Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley has been arrested for striking his ex-girlfriend in the face, according to reports.

Police in Dania Beach, Florida, were called after reports that Kerley had hit fellow Olympian and former girlfriend Alaysha Johnson, according to TMZ.

A police report says that Johnson was at a physical fitness appointment when Kerley showed up and at one point he began warning, “‘I’m going to f*** everyone up in here up,” Johnson allegedly told officers.

The police report added that Kerley hit Johnson in the face, “causing her nose to bleed.”

Officers arrested Kerley and charged him with a first-degree misdemeanor charge of touch or strike/batter.

The arrest has forced the Grand Slam Track meet to eliminate Kerely from the event, though officials say they have “no further comment at this time” about Kerely’s status or arrest.

“This is obviously unfortunate to see, but I, along with millions around the world, believe in Mr. Kerley and his outstanding character and resilience,” said Kerley’s attorney, Richard Cooper, in a statement. “We ask his fans and the public to please be patient as we let law enforcement sort out what we are confident will result in no further action by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.”

This is far from the first time Kerley has ended up on the wrong side of the law.

In January this year, Kerley was tasered and wrestled to the ground by police in Miami Beach, Florida, after getting combative with police.

Kerley’s arrest was caught on video:

Kerley pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He also had a run-in back in 2024 when he was alleged to have strangled his wife, then stole her phone. He also pleaded not guilty in that incident.

Kerley won bronze in the 100m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics and silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

