A Georgia Democrat who ran for a seat in Georgia’s State House last year, and previously called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, was arrested in a multi-agency human trafficking operation focused on child sex trafficking, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The “four-day” operation, called “Operation Lights Out,” which ran from April 24 – April 28, 2025, was coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the GBI, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The operation “took months of planning and involved the collaboration of 12 law enforcement agencies.”

The operation’s goal is to “identify persons who engage in sexually explicit communication with children” online and who “arrange to engage in a sex act with” minors and “travel to meet the child for the purpose of having sex.”

As a result of the operation, 19 people, including Carl Sprayberry, 32, who ran for Georgia’s District 139 in the November 2024 election, were arrested, according to the press release. Sprayberry was charged specifically with Human Trafficking.

The multi-agency operation also “targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor”:

The goal of “Operation Lights Out” was to identify persons who engage in sexually explicit communication with children on the Internet, arrange to engage in a sex act with the child, and then travel to meet the child for the purpose of having sex. Additionally, the operation targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor. Online child predators use social media sites, messaging apps, and websites on the Internet to find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content, and arrange a meeting with the child for the purpose of having sex. Boys and girls are both targeted by these predators.

Sprayberry reportedly posted on X in February 2025 that Trump had “committed an act of High Treason,” and claimed that if Congress refused “to take action,” Trump would “be killed by the people,” according to the Gateway Pundit:

Donald Trump has committed an act of High Treason. Should Congress refuse to take action, he will be killed by the people, as per the Second Amendment’s existence.

In another post, Sprayberry responded to a post from actor Morgan Freeman and wrote, “It’s time to kill him. This moment is why the Second Amendment exists,” according to the outlet.

In another post, Sprayberry wrote: “A Secret Service agent should shoot him.”

Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot of another post from Sprayberry on X from February 19, 2025, in which Sprayberry wrote, “Bomb Mar-a-Lago.”

Other people who were arrested as a result of the operation included: Marquise Anderson, 37, a truck driver from Seale, Alabama, who was charged with Human Trafficking; Roger Burkes, 62, an aircraft inspector from Columbus, Georgia, who was charged with Computer of Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007; and Javious Davenport, 30, a forklift operation from LaGrange, Georgia who was charged with Human Trafficking; among others.

“I want to make a plea with parents to closely monitor your children to ensure they are not communicating with these individuals,” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement. “These predators will travel from near and far to victimize your children. We take these crimes against children very seriously. It will be our focus to find these predators so they may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”