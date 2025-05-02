Democrats’ “Maryland Man,” the alleged MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador, was suspected of human trafficking in 2022 when law enforcement pulled him over in Tennessee.

Body camera footage obtained and released by Fox News on Thursday shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom Democrats have tried to paint to the public as a victim of wrongful deportation, when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers made the traffic stop.

During the stop troopers accused him of “hauling” eight people who were inside the vehicle for money, possibly to Maryland, the New York Post reported, noting the group was traveling from Texas.

The trooper pulled him over because he was allegedly speeding, and when his name was entered into the National Criminal Information Center he was reportedly flagged as being a suspected gang member.

While speaking with each other, one of the troopers said he believed Garcia was trafficking human beings. According to a source that spoke with Fox, there was a redacted portion of the clip in which the law enforcement officers considered alerting immigration authorities. They reportedly contacted them but federal officials never arrived on the scene.

Fox reported that when authorities with former President Joe Biden’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were called, they advised the troopers not to detain Garcia.

In the clip, the person in the front passenger seat barely moves as Garcia answers the trooper’s questions. Further into the video, troopers are seen discussing the situation.

“So let me ask you this, they don’t have any luggage in there, right? And if you get them out they’re gonna have toothpaste and they’re gonna have toothbrushes in their pockets, I guarantee you,” one of the trooper tells another officer:

Law enforcement gave Garcia a citation for driving with an expired license and he was cut loose.

In April, officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Tennessee police released more evidence that Garcia smuggled illegal migrants to Maryland in 2022, per Breitbart News.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The facts reveal he was pulled over with eight individuals in a car on an admitted three-day journey from Texas to Maryland with no luggage… The facts speak for themselves, and they reek of human trafficking. The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal illegal gang member has completely fallen apart.”

Garcia was deported in March and shipped to the CECOT prison in El Salvador, the Post report said. His wife is a United States citizen, and they had been living together in Maryland.

His wife, Jennifer Vasquez, reportedly filed a second request for protection against him in 2020 because he made murder threats and caused her children to be afraid, per Breitbart News.

In a social media post on Friday, McLaughlin wrote, “The media and Democrats have burnt to the ground any last shred of credibility they had left as they glorified Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a known MS13 gang member, human trafficker, and serial domestic violence perpetrator.”

“We have confronted the media with overwhelming evidence. Still, the media continues to call him a victim while ignoring the real victims: the women he battered, the children he terrorized, and the communities he endangered,” she stated.