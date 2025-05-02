Trump on Recession Threat: ‘This Is a Transition Period — I Think We Are Going to Do Fantastically’

In a preview of an interview with President Donald Trump that will air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the president said that the United States economy will be fantastic after a “transition period.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Some people on Wall Street have expressed concerns that the possibility of a recession is increasing. And I want to know what you think about that. Are you comfortable with the country potentially dipping into a recession for a period of time if you are able to achieve your long-term goals?”

Trump said, “Well, you know, you say some people on Wall Street say, well, I have to tell you something else. Some people on Wall Street say that we’re going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don’t you talk about them. Because some people on Wall Street say this is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Welker asked, “That is what I am getting at, that is what I’m getting at, it’s the same question.”

Trump replied, “There are many people on Wall Street that say this is going to be the greatest windfall that ever happened.”

Welker said, “That is my question, the long term, in the short term is it OK to have a recession?”

Trump said, “Look, yes everything is OK. What we are, I said this is a transition period. I think we are going to do fantastically.”

