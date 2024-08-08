CNN’s Zeleny: We’ll See if Walz Answers Questions on Military Record, ‘If He Ever Takes Questions’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said that we’ll have to see if 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D) answers questions about his military record, “if he ever takes questions.”

Zeleny stated that the questions around Walz’s service record are “not one issue. Even though Sen. Vance (R-OH) injected this into the bloodstream in one press conference in Michigan, as Brianna pointed out, these are two very different things about when he decided to retire and if he used weapons of war. So, we will see if they respond to that and if he answers questions about that, if he ever takes questions.”

He also stated that the issue with Walz is different from the issues John Kerry faced during the 2004 presidential election in that the Kerry issue became a massive story that went on for a long time, while many in the GOP say they don’t want the Walz story to go on for a long time and think that the long-term focus of the campaign should be going after 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris over issues like immigration and inflation.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett