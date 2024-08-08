Scaramucci: Trump Calling VP Harris Dumb a ‘Sign of His Racism’

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump calling Vice President Kamala Harris dumb is a “sign of his racism.”

Discussing Trump’s news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Scaramucci said, “If he starts saying his crowds are bigger than Taylor Swift’s, then you know we’re in real psychotic territory.”

He continued, “I know him very well. He’s very upset. He spent the last couple of days socializing ideas about campaign changes and strategy, which is why he’s not moving around the country. He then went to his staff and said, let me show you how it’s done. I’m the big alpha male narcissistic dog, let me get out there and do some crazy Fidel Castro stuff for a couple of hours.”

Scaramucci added, “I just want to say this, he called the Vice President dumb at least four times today, and that is a sign of his racism. She’s an incredibly qualified person. If you look at her credentials and you look at who she is as a human being, it is absolutely absurd that he’s calling her that. And people need to call him on that and hand check him on something like that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN