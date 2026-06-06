Rural Washington Teacher Charged for Incest with Her Two Adopted Teens

A teacher in rural Washington state faces incest charges for having a sexual relationship with two teens she adopted.

Amber N. Swain, 35, was jailed earlier this week on charges of first-degree incest and second-degree incest, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Forensic interviews were conducted with the victims June 2, 2026,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “Detectives were able to interview Mrs. Swain. Based on the investigation, Deputies determined there was probable cause to believe the incidents occurred.”

Newport is the county seat but a semi-rural town of only about 2,300 residents about 45 miles north of Spokane.

District Court Judge Robin McCroskey said during Swain’s first court appearance Wednesday afternoon that she also faces first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Swain was placed on administrative leave from Pend Orielle River School, the Newport School District’s alternative high school, the Spokesman-Review reported.

“While we cannot say much at this time, we can unequivocally and firmly state that we take these matters very seriously,” the district said in a statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter.”

Department of Children, Youth, and Families first contacted the sheriff’s office on May 18 regarding “possible sexual abuse of two male teens,” local authorities said.

The teens were 17 and 18 when the alleged abuse started several months ago, the Spokesman-Review reported.

One of the boys told detectives that he and Swain had sex “plenty of times,” including just few days before his law enforcement interview, KREM-TV reported.

According to Fox News:

After speaking with Swain, detectives found probable cause to arrest her, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation began in May when law enforcement was shown text messages between Swain and one of the teenage boys, the news station reported. Swain initially denied having sex with the teen when she was interviewed by investigators, but later admitted she did have a relationship with one of the boys in February, which would have been after he turned 18, the station reported.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday for the three felony charges and set arraignment for Monday.

First-degree incest is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Second-degree incest and first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor are Class C felonies and carry a maximum five-year prison term and $10,000 fine.

Swain’s bond was set at $20,000. She was ordered not to have any contact with the two boys or any minors, and she is not allowed to leave Washington state.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse and incest in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.