Buttigieg: Trump Has ‘Set Records for Lying,’ He Is in the ‘Olympics of Lying’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump has set records for lying.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Does Senator Vance have a point when he said that we should hear more from Governor Walz himself or even Vice President Harris to correct the record?”

Buttigieg said, “No, he doesn’t. And the fact that a veteran wants to go out and disparage another veteran just goes against certainly everything I learned during my time in service. Look, I think in many ways it’s the exception that proves the rule. If the only thing that they can find about Tim Walz to complain about is to disparage his military record that was clearly honorable.”

He added, “There’s something I think much bigger at play here, which is I watched that interview and watched JD Vance present himself as suddenly very particular about precision in speech and very concerned about honesty. He’s running with Donald Trump, somebody who has set records for lying in public life. He just gave a press conference where fact checkers estimate that he told 162 distortions or lies that frankly, is just impressive in terms of being able to physically do that. It’s like the Olympics of lying. So maybe just because it’s Sunday morning, I can’t stop thinking about the scripture that says, how can you look at your brother and say, let me take the speck out of your eye when you have a plank in your own eye?”

